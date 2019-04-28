Top class Munster Hurling Championship in store – McGrath

Up and coming coach from Toomevara James McGrath believes there is a top class Munster hurling championship in store for the fans.

The Munster senior hurling championship gets underway on May 12th as the Tipp seniors head to Pairc Ui Chaoimh to take on Cork.

Liam Sheedy’s side bowed out of the national hurling league to Dublin at the quarter final stage while Cork didn’t make the knockout stages of the league however both teams will be primed and ready for a hugely competitive Munster championship.

On Friday May 10th, in aid of the Irish Hospice, a hurling championship preview evening will take place in Nenagh with a panel which includes Tipp All Ireland winning captain Eoin Kelly.

James McGrath is the organiser of the fundraising event and he says Tipp will have the forwards to outscore Cork.