Toomevara have taken the spoils in their North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship clash with Roscrea.

They controlled the game for the opener in Nenagh and were leading at 11 points to 1-02 at halftime.

However Roscrea staged a comeback in the second half narrowing the gap between the sides but Toomevara pulled away in the end to win by 2 points.

The final score was 0-16 to 1-11.