The North Tipp Hurling championship opening fixture sees Toomevara up against Roscrea this Sunday at 3pm in Nenagh.

The other games are dependent on the result of the Tipp and Limerick decider in the National Hurling League semi final on Saturday evening.

If Tipp lose to Limerick the remaining round one games will take place on the weekend of the 14th and 15th of April but if Tipp win on Saturday evening the games will be on the 21st and 22nd of next month.