Toomevara were crowned champions of the North Tipp under 21 A hurling championship yesterday.

Toom came from behind to overcome Kilruane MacDonagh’s in Borrisokane.

MacDonagh’s led by six points at the break but Toomevara sprinted out of the traps in the second half, scoring all but one of the points in the period. The match ended 14 points to ten.

Speaking after the match, Toomevara manager Ken Dunne, expressed his delight at the standard of hurling.