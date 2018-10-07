Toomevara aiming high after return to top tier

Toomevara have surpassed their own expectations for the season – having gotten to the semi final of the Dan Breen Cup.

This is their first season back at that grade, having been promoted from the Seamus O’Riain Cup at the end of last season.

They face Clonoulty Rossmore in the first of the two county semi finals this afternoon.

Manager Denis Kelly says there’s a great buzz in Toomevara having gotten to this stage…

Throw in this afternoon is at 2pm in Semple Stadium – it will be followed at 3.30 by the clash of reigning champions Thurles Sarsfields and Nenagh Éire Óg.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the County semi finals comes in association with the Husqvarna Centre @ Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.