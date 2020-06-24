Tonight’s County Board meeting expected to agree upon club championship format

It’s expected that the format for the Tipperary club championships will be rubber stamped tonight.

A Tipperary County Board meeting is to discuss the format for the shortened club championships later, but details may not be announced until further direction from Croke Park is received in the coming days.

Competitive club games can resume from July 17th, following a further easing of restrictions last week.

Adult players are able to return for training to their club pitches from today, while contact training can resume from next Monday.