Tommy Wade & Dundrum go head to head with ’87 Munster final replay

Todays featured sporting moments are the first two drawn, the Munster hurling final replay of 1987 which is up against showjumper Tommy Wade and his horse Dundrum.

One of the most fondly remembered times for Tipperary hurling supporters is the day in Killarney in the summer of 1987 when Richard Stakelum uttered the immortal words “The famine is over.”

The Borris Ileigh half back captained Babs Keating’s team to the county’s first Munster senior hurling title since 1971, beating Cork in the replay at Killarney after drawing seven days before.

After the drawn game many assumed the replay would be in Cork and felt that Tipperary’s chances were slim, but Babs Keating refused to commit to a game in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and after much debate the replay was fixed for Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney where Pat Fox hit key scores as Tipp went on to beat Cork after extra time.

Also in the mix today is the heroic and legendary performances in the show jumping world of the dynamic duo Tommy Wade and Dundrum.

Bred in Dundrum, the much loved and fondly remembered West Tipp horse and the rider played a key part in winning the Aga Khan cup in 1963.

Tommy Wade and the famous Connemara helped transform the image of show jumping worldwide in the sixties with their electrifying displays at the RDS in Dublin and the Wembley arena as well as many more arenas.

Now in 2021, the voting on Killarney 1987 or Tommy Wade and Dundrum can be accessed on the Tipp FM website.

