Cahir’s Tommy O’ Donnell says he’s coming back into the Munster team in the right frame of mind.

The Reds and Ireland flanker had been sidelined following a shoulder injury while on Ireland duty in the Novemeber tests.

O’Donnell says the team are high on confidence ahead of the Pro 14 interprovincial derby against Leinster in front of a sell-out crowd at Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day

And he wants to show what he can do in front of a home crowd…