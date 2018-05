The Tipperary Cup final takes placein the NTDL this afternoon.

Holycross FC go up against Nenagh Celtic.

Kick off in Moneygall is at 6.30.

Meanwhile, this afternoon sees the Joe Delaney Cup Semi finals.

St Michaels face BT Harps, while Cahir Park take on Burncourt Vee.

Both those games kick off at 2.30