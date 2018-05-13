Today’s local GAA action…

In today’s local football action – there are a raft of games down for decision.

In Division one of the County football league Ardfinnan take on Clonmel Og in Ardfinnan, Ballyporeen entertain Clonmel Commercials and Aherlow host Moyle Rovers in Lisvarnane

In Division 2 Moyne Templetuohy play Ballylooby in Templetuohy, Cahir welcome Ballingarry, while Mullinahone host Kilsheelan.

Then in Division 3 Clerihan host Inane Rovers, Rosegreen play Killenaule at home, Solohead entertain Emly and St Patricks play Newcastle in Cloneen.

All of today’s county football league games get under way at 12 noon.

In County Hurling league division 2 action JK Brackens face Kilruane McDonaghs in Templemore at 2pm.

While later this evening, Lorrha play Burgess in Lorrha at 6pm.

In the Mid Tipp division – the Junior A hurling League final is down for decision.

Holycross Ballycahill goup against Loughmore Castleiney in Templemore at 5pm.

While in the Junior hurling league division 3 final Drom Inch face Moyne Templetuohy in Templemore at 7pm.