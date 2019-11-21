Today marks the 99th anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday’ when fourteen people lost their lives in Croke Park in an atrocity that became known as ‘Bloody Sunday’.

Tipperary played Dublin in a challenge football match in November 1920 and Tipp player Mick Hogan from Grangemockler was one of those that lost their lives that day.

The Hogan Stand in Croke Park now stands in his honour.

The Tipperary Bloody Sunday committee, a sub group of the Tipperary football committee, will host a series of events to mark the centenary next year.





Full details of the range of events organized for next year by the Tipperary Bloody Sunday committee can be found on the ‘Friends of Tipp football’ website.