Tipperary’s Under 20 will be trying to keep the buzz going for Premier County hurling fans.

They go up against Wexford this afternoon in a bid to reach the All Ireland final.

Manager Liam Cahill says his players will have to show intensity similar to that in their win over Cork in the Munster final.

The game between Tipp and Wexford throws in at 1.45 this afternoon in Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.

