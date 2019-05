St Michael’s have won the Munster Junior Cup for a record ninth time.

The Tipp Town side traveled to Limerick to deny Pike Rovers a third provincial title in a row.

Jimmy Carr opened the scoring for Michael’s before Pike Rovers equalised and brought the game to extra time.

The Tipperary South & District League champions held their nerve to win 4-3 on penalties.

St Michael’s now have more glory in their sights, with the prospect of the FAI Junior Cup Final on the horizon.