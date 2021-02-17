Tipp’s Spillane receives Rachel Kenneally Bursary for ‘Mary I’

Tipperary’s Lucy Spillane has been selected by Munster LGFA as a recipient of the Rachel Kenneally Bursary in conjunction with Mary Immaculate College, Limerick.

The Fethard Club player and Tipperary defender, Lucy is amongst six candidates selected by Munster LGFA who have chosen one candidate from each county to receive the bursary.

They are being awarded in memory of Rachel Kenneally, the former Tipperary player and student of Mary Immaculate College who sadly passed away in 2018 at the age of 26.

The presentation of these bursaries, each valued at €750, is being held online tonight.

The Candidates to receive the bursaries are as follows:

Tipperary-Lucy Spillane

Kerry- Mary O’Connell

Waterford- Kate Hickey

Clare- Michaela Glynn

Limerick- Sophie Hennesey

Cork- Fiona Keating