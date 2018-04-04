Tipp’s Noel McGrath ruled out for Sunday

It’s been confirmed that Noel McGrath won’t win the race to be fully fit for next weekend’s National Hurling League Final against Kilkenny.

However, the injury news isn’t all negative, with Joe O’ Dwyer back training, and both Seamus Callanan and Dan McCormack making progress.

Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher will be close to full fitness for the game in Nowlan Park, as will Niall O’ Meara – with the management team to make a call later in the week.

Tipp manager Michael Ryan says the club championship will help those returning from injury to compete for a starting spot in the Munster championship.

Meanwhile Tipp forward Jason Forde has been voted GAA.ie Hurler of the Week.

The prolific Silvermines attacker earned 6,907 votes on the Official GAA Instagram page with Kilkenny’s TJ Reid second and Wexford’s Rory O’Connor third.