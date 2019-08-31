Tipp’s next generation of underage teams in action today

A number of Tipp’s underage teams are in action today.

The Under 15 A & B teams head for Littleton and the Arrabawn Tournament.

The Tipp B team are in the John Doyle Shield Semi Final.

They take on Limerick at 10. 30am.

Then at 12 the A team are in the Shield Semi Final against Wexford.

Their manager Eoin Brislane says the yellow bellies will be tough opponants…

Tipperary’s U14 A & B Teams are also in action, and heading to Waterford today to play in the Tony Forrestal and Sonny Walsh tournaments.

Both teams are playing Kilkenny in the first round.

Tipp coach JP McCarthy says Tipp won’t fear the Cats…

And Tipperary’s U16 Team are heading to Mallow to play in the Eugene Carey Cup.

Tipp face Clare in the semi final – which is a repeat of last years Arrabawn Final where Clare won by a point.

Their manager, and Tipp FM analyst James Woodlock, says the team are out for redemption…