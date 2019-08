Tipp face Clare this afternoon in the Quarter Final of the All Ireland Intermediate Ladies football championship.

The Premier are undefeated so far this season, and are favourites to lift the title.

However, the Banner will provide tough opposition.

Tipp’s Orla O’Dwyer, who’s only recently back from injury, played in the camogie quarter final last evening.

She also lines out for the footballers today.

Throw in at the Staker Wallace grounds is at 2pm.