Tipperary senior hurlers inter county campaign is over for 2018 following their agonising loss to Clare at Semple Stadium yesterday.

Having looked well in control up to the 65th minute the Premier conceded a goal and eventually lost by 2 points to the Banner to bow out of the Munster Championship.

They finished the round-robin series with 2 points following 2 draws and 2 defeats.

Manager Michael Ryan says it’s been a frustrating campaign.