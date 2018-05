Tipperary’s senior footballers have their eyes firmly fixed on Waterford – according to their coach.

Much had been discussed in the media about the controversy surrounding Tipp’s Munster semi final fixture wth Cork – should they beat the Deise on Saturday evening.

Liam Kearns was vocal in his opposition to the semi final fixture taking place with 6 days preparation for Tipperary.

However, Tipp coach Shane Stapleton says they’re definitely not taking Waterford for granted…