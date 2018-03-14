Tipp’s Cathal Barrett says players need to be adaptable

Cathal Barrett says he’s relishing the challenge of playing at midfield – despite it being a big change from corner back.

He made a return to the Tipperary starting 15 last weekend against Cork, following a hamstring injury.

The Premier travel to Parnell Park to take on Dublin in the quarter final of the National Hurling League on Sunday.

Cathal Barrett says it’s important players can adapt to different positions on the field…

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh and the Husqvarna Centre at Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.