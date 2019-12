It’s exciting and challenging to make the step up from being an U20 inter-county manager to being a senior manager, according to Ballingarry native Liam Cahill.



The 2020 Waterford senior hurling manager guided Tipp to an U20 All Ireland title earlier this year having previously led Tipp sides to minor and U21 titles as well.

As Liam Cahill prepares for the new season as Waterford manager, he told Tipp FM Sport it’s an exciting challenge.