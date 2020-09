Tipperary’s Will Fleury will be looking to move up a level at the Bellator Milan tonight.

The 31-year-old is back in the cage to take on Kent Kauppinen at 10 o’clock Irish-time.

It’s over six months since his convincing win at Bellator Dublin.

Fleury is chasing his second win in a row and is the main card of a middleweight showpiece.

He’s one of a number of Irish stars in action in Bellator Europe shows over the course of this weekend and next.