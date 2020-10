Carrick-On-Suir’s Sam Bennett has won the fourth stage on the Vuelta Espana.

He finished first after the 191 kilometre race in Spain today.

The Tipperary man followed up on fellow Irish rider Dan Martin’s success on Thursday, making it two wins-in-a-row for the Irish.

Bennett is now up to sixth on the points standings.

Martin remains second on general classification, five-seconds behind race leader Primoz Roglic.