Tipperary’s National Hurling and Football League fixtures announced

This year’s National Hurling and Football league fixtures have been announced.

Beginning with hurling and Tipp’s first intercounty game back will be on May 8th away to Limerick.

That’s followed by two consecutive home games the following weeks, first against Cork then against Galway.

Liam Sheedy’s side will end the league with two away games at Westmeath on June 6th then a trip to Waterford on June 13th.

Should Tipperary finish top of their group, they will either be declared joint winners, or if Tipp go on to play the winners of Division 1B in the Championship, this game will double up as a league final.

For the footballers, David Power’s side also travel to the Gaelic Grounds to face Limerick, but a week later on May 15th.

A home game on May 22nd versus Wicklow is followed by the final group game, a trip to Tullamore to play Offaly.

The reigning Munster champions will need to finish in the top two of the group to progress to the league semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the draws for the 2021 All-Ireland senior championships will take place at the start of next week.

The Munster senior football championship and hurling championship draws will take place on Monday morning.