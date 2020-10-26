Tipperary’s Liam Casey is enjoying life back on the field

The Tipperary senior footballers will be out for a third weekend in a row next Sunday.

They meet Clare in the Munster-Quarter final in Thurles at 1 o clock.

If Tipp are to win, they’ll play the winners of Waterford and Limerick in the Munster Semi-Final.

Speaking to Tipp FM following yesterdays win over Leitrim, Tipperary goalscorer Liam Casey says he’s enjoying being back in action:

“It’s really enjoyable to be back playing now.

I know it’s tough for people who aren’t involved, with these level 5 restrictions and everything going on but it’s great for myself to get a break from the day-to-day work life and get out on the field and play a bit of ball.

That’s what you love doing, you love playing matches and and I suppose this year with the way the league is finishing up then straight into championship, it’s great.”