Tipperary’s Hurling and Football championship opponents revealed

The draw has taken place for the Munster Senior Hurling Championship 2020 this evening.

Limerick and Clare have been drawn to face each other in the only quarter final taking place. Due to the fact that they were each top of their respective League tables, this game will also serve as this year’s Division 1 League Final. It’s due to take place on the weekend of the 24th/25th of October.

Tipperary are through to the semi-finals where they will face the winners of Limerick v Clare.

The other semi-final sees Waterford and Cork go head to head.

Both those games are due to take place on the weekend of the 31st of October/1st of November.

The Munster final will then take place two weeks later, on the weekend of the 14th/15th of November.

The draws for this year’s Senior Football Championship were announced earlier today by the GAA.

This year it’s reverting to a straight knock-out competition. There will be no back door for teams.

Tipperary’s first game is their quarter-final clash with Clare on the 31st of October/1st of November.

The winners of that game will then face the winners of Waterford v Limerick in the semi-final.

Cork and Kerry are straight through to the other semi-final, with both those games taking place on the weekend of the 7th/8th of November.

The Munster Football Final will go ahead on Sunday the 22nd of November.