Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment – Blackmore v Kennedy

The third of our quarter finals sees the focus turn back to two sporting stars from the south of the county.

Racing legend Rachel Blackmore who goes from strength to strength. After her wins at Cheltenham she claimed the top jockeys award and then it got even better as she won the Aintree Grand National aboard Minella Times.

Up against the Killenaule legend is another South Tipp hero, its Commercials and Tipp footballer Colman Kennedy who is in the quarter finals for his heroics in kicking a late winner in the 2011 All Ireland minor football final against a star-studded Dublin outfit.

You can vote on the Tipp FM website.

