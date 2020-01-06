Tipperary’s focus switches to league campaign

Tipperary footballers recorded their first victory under manager David Power, beating Kerry by 1-13 to 1-11 in the McGrath Cup in Clonmel yesterday and will now look ahead to their first league game.

Ballyporeen’s Conor Sweeney scored 1-6 for Power’s side, as they recorded their first win over a Kerry senior side since 2005.

Tipp will now focus their attention on their league campaign, which starts with a home fixture against Down in Clonmel on January 26th.

Manager David Power says he hopes to have some of his more experienced players back ahead of the league opener.