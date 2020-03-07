Tipperary’s Brendan Maher is AIB GAA Club Player of the Year

Borris-Ileigh’s Brendan Maher and Corofin’s Ronan Steede have been announced as the AIB GAA Club Players of the Year in hurling and football.

There was no fairytale AIB GAA All-Ireland club hurling final ending for Maher, but that still does not take from the phenomenal season enjoyed by the Borris-Ileigh man.

Right throughout their Munster and All-Ireland campaigns it was the timely and often eye-catching interventions of the versatile Maher that so often provided the inspiration that Borris-Ileigh needed.

The Tipperary star saw off stiff competition from Ballyhale Shamrocks duo TJ Reid and Evan Shefflin to claim the overall award.

The awards were judged by a team of national GAA media from across, print, digital, TV and radio and were presented at Croke Park last night at a function hosted by Uachtarán CLG John Horan and AIB’s Head of Consumer Management Denis O’Callaghan.