Tipperary’s Alan Quinlan says global rugby calendar would be positive for the game

A global rugby calendar would be a positive for the game, according to former Ireland international, Tipperary’s Alan Quinlan.

At present, the international windows differ in the northern and southern hemispheres.

The top 10 international teams are in talks about aligning the world calendar as a result of the financial implications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

That could see the Six Nations take place in March and April with the Rugby Championship played in the same window.

World Rugby’s plans for a Nations Championships were met with resistance last year but Quinlan believes a global league set for later in the year would benefit the game:

“If there’s a global league, there will be points at stake now so it will take away that scenario of these just being friendlies. And it will maximise opportunities for players as well to play on that stage and I think it will grab a global audience and increase it.

“That’s the whole idea for World Rugby, to try and make the game more global. So, to have a global calendar, a global league will certainly attract more TV viewers and people interested in the game.

“So, hopefully that will happen.”