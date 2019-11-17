Tipperary’s Aisling Moloney recognised by TG4 All Star award

A Tipperary football player has won a major award.

The 2019 TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year award went to Tipperary’s Aishling Moloney.

Moloney recieved the award at the annual All Star banquet, in association with Lidl, at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old Cahir star was named as Player of the Match in the All-Ireland Intermediate final as Tipperary lifted the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup for the second time in three years.

It’s also the second time in three seasons that a Tipperary player has claimed the award, following success for Aisling McCarthy in 2017.

Moloney earned the nod in the Intermediate grade ahead of team-mate Orla O’Dwyer, and 2019 TG4 All Star goalkeeper Monica McGuirk from Meath.