Tipperary travel to Navan for National Football League opener

Tipperary face Meath in the first round of the National Football League this afternoon.

A number of Liam Kearns’ squad will miss the game with some new players expected to feature throughout the 70 minutes.

The Premier overcame Meath in last year’s competition 2-15 to 1-10.

However, Tipp manager Liam Kearns says Meath will be favourites heading into this afternoon’s tie…



Throw in is at 2pm, and there’ll be full live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Casey’s Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.