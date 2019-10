Tipperary trainer Aidan O’Brien won big at yesterdays Royal Ascot.

Magical earned a thoroughly deserved success in the Qipco Champions Stakes to give the Cashel based Ballydoyle Stables trainer and his jockey son a big race double at Ascot.

Magical the evens money favourite battled through the testing conditions to hold off the challenge of Addeybb.

Aidan O’Brien was full of praise for his filly who was running for the 9th time this campaign.