Tipperary trainer, Aidan O’Brien, pulls horses from Paris Longchamps

Tipperary trainer, Aidan O’Brien has withdrawn all four planned runners from today’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at the Paris Longchamps.

It’s after positive urine samples indicated the presence of a banned substance from contaminated feed.

The Ballydoyle stable tweeted a statement last night which said that the contaminent may have been out of their system in time for the race but there was no guarantee.

Joseph and Donncha O’Brien have also pulled their runners.