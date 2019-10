All three Tipperary AIL teams are in action this afternoon.

Cashel are at home while Nenagh Ormond and Clonmel are both on the road.

In Division 2A Cashel play host to Old Crescent in Spafield while Nenagh Ormond are away to MU Barnhall.

Division 2C action has Clonmel travelling North to take on Bangor.

All three games kick-off at 2.30.