Tipperary teams named ahead of Munster Championship opener

It sees a return to the starting line-up for Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh) in what is a strong and experienced side from one to fifteen.

The team is as follows;

1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Seán O’Brien – Newport

5. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

6. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

8. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

9. Michael Breen – Ballina

10. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs

11. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) – Drom-Inch

12. Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha

13. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule

14. Jason Forde – Silvermines

15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy

17. Ger Browne -Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

18. Robert Byrne – Portroe

19. Willie Connors – Kiladangan

20. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs

21. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

22. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

23. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

24. Donagh Maher – Burgess

25. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

26. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

The match gets underway in Pairc Ui Caoimh at 4pm tomorrow.

+++

The Tipperary team to play Limerick in their Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-final tonight has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.

He has handed a championship debut to Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) and welcomes back Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers) who was unavailable for the recent league campaign.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers

3. John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Shane O’Connell – Golden-Kilfeacle

5. Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials

6. Robbie Kiely – Carbery Rangers

7. Emmett Moloney – Drom-Inch

8. Steven O’Brien – Ballina

9. Liam Casey – Cahir

10. Josh Keane – Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Paul Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

12. Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) – Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

16. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials

17. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

18. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

19. Gavin Whelan – Ardfinnan

20. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

21. Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

22. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers

23. Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan

24. Ben Hyland – Fr. Sheehy’s

25. John Lyons – Grangemockler-Ballyneale

26. Jack Delahunty – Newport

The match gets underway at 7pm in Semple Stadium.