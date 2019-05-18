Tipperary team named ahead of Munster Championship

The Tipperary team to play Waterford in their Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 2 fixture on Sunday in Semple Stadium has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy.
It shows one change to the starting fifteen with Alan Flynn (Kiladangan) getting his first run of this championship.
The team is as follows;
1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha
2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill
3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane
4. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
5. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh
6. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
7. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan
8. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
9. Michael Breen – Ballina
10. Jason Forde – Silvermines
11. Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha
12. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs
13. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule
14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) – Drom-Inch
15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy
17. Ger Browne -Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
18. Robert Byrne – Portroe
19. Willie Connors – Kiladangan
20. Tom Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
21. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg
22. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s
23. Donagh Maher – Burgess
24. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
25. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
26. Seán O’Brien – Newport
The Tipperary minor hurling team to play Waterford in their Munster Championship Round 2 fixture has also been announced by manager Paul Collins. It shows six changes to the starting fifteen as Tipp go in search of their first win of the campaign.
The team lines out as follows:
1. Shane Gleeson – Kiladangan
2. Sam Loughran – Ballina
3. Conor O’Dwyer – Cashel King Cormacs
4. Jamie Duncan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
5. Eoin Marnane – Golden-Kilfeacle
6. Michael Corcoran – Silvermines
7. Ciaran Lloyd – Moyne-Templetuohy
8. Luke Shanahan – Upperchurch-Drombane
9. Conor Ryan – Borrisokane
10. Cathal Deely – St. Mary’s
11. John Campion (Capt.) – Drom-Inch
12. Jack Leamy – Golden-Kilfeacle
13. Colm Fogarty – Lorrha-Dorrha
14. Tony Cahill – Drom-Inch
15. Paudie Kinane – Drom-Inch
16. Paidi Williams – Kilruane MacDonaghs
17. Stephen Ferncombe – Clonoulty-Rossmore
18. Ben Loughman – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
19. Ciaran McCormack – Loughmore-Castleiney
20. Conor McKelvey – Silvermines
21. Matthew Power – Ballina
22. Kyle Shelly – Moycarkey-Borris
23. Darragh Stakelum – Durlas Óg
24. Ryan Walsh – Fethard