Tipperary team named ahead of Munster Championship

The Tipperary team to play Waterford in their Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 2 fixture on Sunday in Semple Stadium has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy.

It shows one change to the starting fifteen with Alan Flynn (Kiladangan) getting his first run of this championship.

The team is as follows;

1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

5. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

6. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

8. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

9. Michael Breen – Ballina

10. Jason Forde – Silvermines

11. Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha

12. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs

13. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule

14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) – Drom-Inch

15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy

17. Ger Browne -Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

18. Robert Byrne – Portroe

19. Willie Connors – Kiladangan

20. Tom Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

21. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

22. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s

23. Donagh Maher – Burgess

24. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

25. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

26. Seán O’Brien – Newport

The Tipperary minor hurling team to play Waterford in their Munster Championship Round 2 fixture has also been announced by manager Paul Collins. It shows six changes to the starting fifteen as Tipp go in search of their first win of the campaign.

The team lines out as follows:

1. Shane Gleeson – Kiladangan

2. Sam Loughran – Ballina

3. Conor O’Dwyer – Cashel King Cormacs

4. Jamie Duncan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

5. Eoin Marnane – Golden-Kilfeacle

6. Michael Corcoran – Silvermines

7. Ciaran Lloyd – Moyne-Templetuohy

8. Luke Shanahan – Upperchurch-Drombane

9. Conor Ryan – Borrisokane

10. Cathal Deely – St. Mary’s

11. John Campion (Capt.) – Drom-Inch

12. Jack Leamy – Golden-Kilfeacle

13. Colm Fogarty – Lorrha-Dorrha

14. Tony Cahill – Drom-Inch

15. Paudie Kinane – Drom-Inch

16. Paidi Williams – Kilruane MacDonaghs

17. Stephen Ferncombe – Clonoulty-Rossmore

18. Ben Loughman – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

19. Ciaran McCormack – Loughmore-Castleiney

20. Conor McKelvey – Silvermines

21. Matthew Power – Ballina

22. Kyle Shelly – Moycarkey-Borris

23. Darragh Stakelum – Durlas Óg

24. Ryan Walsh – Fethard