Tipperary Southern and District League back up and running this weekend

The Tipperary Southern and District League is back up and running this weekend.

There’s a high number of games across various grades to take place between today and tomorrow.

Those attending or participating are being urged to familiarise themselves with the FAI’s new covid protocols.

Liam Browne, PRO of the TSDL, has told Tipp FM Sport that all the games they have scheduled, including those from 6.30 this evening, are important games:

“Every game now kind of has something on it. It’s a top-of-the-league game, or it’s a relegation game, or it’s a cup game.

“So every game is important now. There’s four Premiership games [this evening] and probably the big game there is Clonmel Town against St Michael’s in the O’Callaghan Centre in Clonmel. Always a tasty fixture. They’re the two most successful teams in Tipperary soccer over the past 30 years.

“That’s a great game to bring the league back on.”

