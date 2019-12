St Michael’s are on the road today for their fifth round tie in the FAI Junior Cup.

The Tipperary Town side are away to Birr Town with a 2pm kick-off

Also at 2pm, Vee Rovers and Bansha Celtic face off in the first round of the Tipperary Cup.

In the TSDL Premier Division, there’s an 11am kick-off between Peake Villa and Clonmel Town.