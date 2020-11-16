Tipperary SHC quarter final opponents revealed

All-Ireland hurling champions Tipperary will face Galway next weekend in the All-Ireland quarter finals.

The other quarter final will see Waterford go up against Clare.

Both games will be played at neutral venues next Saturday with the times and venues to be confirmed this afternoon.

Yesterday, Limerick made it back to back Munster Senior Hurling titles for the first time since 1981.

John Kiely’s side beat Waterford by 25 points to 21 at Semple Stadium to claim a 21st Munster title and place in the All Ireland semi finals.