Tipperary SFC: Two wins and a draw so far today with one game left to play

The results are in for three of today’s four games in the county senior football championship.

Ardfinnan were able to stave off the challenge of a strong Ballyporeen side to run out 1-13 to 1-8 winners in Cahir.

Gavin Whelan, Michael Barlow and Billy Hewett were to the fore in the second-half with points for Ardfinnan that just edged them clear.

They went in at the break 1-7 to 1-3 up, their goal coming courtesy of Luke O’Brien early on which set them up nicely as they pushed into an early lead.

Ballyporeen got it back to 1-5 to 1-3 midway through the half but really Ardfinnan just kicked on from there and went in four clear at the break before adding to that in the second half with good play throughout the field from Colm O’Shaughnessy leading the defence right through to Billy Hewett and Michael Barlow leading the attack.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game this afternoon, Ardfinnan centre-back, Colm O’Shaughnessy says their opponents didn’t make it easy for them:

“We knew from last year that it would be a tough game. I think they drew with us last year to beat us for going through so we had that in the back of our minds. So we came here and we were always thinking we need to get them back for last year.

“We worked a lot on our breaking down of tight defences, you know, working the long score if we can’t break through the lines. So we were happy enough there with the way we went.”

In the other early game, Kilsheelan-Kilcash and JK Brackens played out an exciting draw.

A Paul Maher point and an Éamonn Comerford free gave Kilsheelan a two-point lead heading into injury time, but JK Brackens were then awarded two frees in quick succession on the 45-metre line.

It was Brackens goalkeeper, Kuba Behan, who stepped up to the plate and scored both against the wind to leave the final score, JK Brackens 11 points, Kilsheelan 11 points.

The third game of the day was the clash of Moyle Rovers and Moycarkey Borris.

Moyle Rovers were coming in today after a victory over Arravale Rovers, while Moycarkey shocked Éire Óg Annacarty in Round 1.

It’s the South team who came out on top today on a scoreline of 2-17 to 1-5. It was 1-8 to 3 points at half-time with scores from Liam Boland, Rian Quigley, and a goal and a point from Shane Foley.

Moycarkey tried admirably in the second-half to keep in touch and scored a late goal in the match when it looked like Diarmuid Maher volleyed to the net, soccer-style from a crowded Moyle Rovers penalty area.

However, it was all Moyle Rovers for long spells in the second-half with 1-1 from play from Darragh Ryan the pick of the Moyle Rovers scores.

Rovers now top the group with two wins from two and are guaranteed qualification to this year’s semi-final.

And the final game in Round 2 takes place later this evening at 7.30 when county champions, Clonmel take on Galtee Rovers in New Inn at 7.30pm.