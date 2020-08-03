Tipperary SFC: Moyle Rovers first team through to semi-finals

Three teams are two wins from two after the second weekend of action in the FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship.

County champions Clonmel Commercials kept up their 100 percent record last night with a comfortable 1-16 to 0-6 victory over Galtee Rovers in Group 3.

In the same group, Killenaule got their first win of the campaign beating Cahir by six points on Saturday.

In Group 1, Loughmore-Castleiney lead the way on four points after a seven point win over Moyne/Templetuohy on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ardfinnan kept up the pressure on Loughmore by beating Ballyporeen 1-13 to 1-8 yesterday.

In Group 2, JK Brackens and Kilsheelan-Kilcash head the group on three points each after drawing 0-11 apiece in Cashel yesterday.

Upperchurch-Drombane also remain in the hunt for the knockout stages after a comfortable 11 point win over Aherlow.

Meanwhile in Group 4, Moyle Rovers are four points from four after beating Moycarkey Borris 2-17 to 1-5 yesterday.

They can’t be caught at the top of the group with one game left after Arravale Rovers and Eire Og Annacarty played out a draw on Saturday.

The weekend results in full:

“FBD Insurance” County Senior Football Championship “Group 1”

Venue: Templemore, Moyne/Templetuohy 0-13 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-17

Venue: Cahir, Ballyporeen 1-8 Ardfinnan 1-13

“FBD Insurance” County Senior Football Championship “Group 2,

Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, Upperchurch-Drombane 1-11 Aherlow 0-3

Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, JK Brackens 0-11 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-11

“FBD Insurance” County Senior Football Championship “Group 3”,

Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, Cahir 0-4 Killenaule 1-7

Venue: New Inn, Clonmel Commercials 1-16 Galtee Rovers 0-6

“FBD Insurance” County Senior Football Championship “Group 4”,

Venue: Bansha, Arravale Rovers 1-7 Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill 1-7

Venue: Golden, Moycarkey-Borris 1-5 Moyle Rovers 2-17

“FBD Insurance” County Intermediate Football Championship “Group 1”,

Venue: TBC, Clonmel Commercials W/O Cashel King Cormacs –

Venue: Holycross, JK Brackens 0-8 Rockwell Rovers 1-9

“FBD Insurance” County Intermediate Football Championship “Group 2”,

Venue: Cloneen, Moyle Rovers 0-11 Clonmel Og 0-8

Venue: TBC, Loughmore-Castleiney W/O Borrisokane –

“FBD Insurance” County Intermediate Football Championship “Group 3”,

Venue: Sean Treacy Park, Golden-Kilfeacle 1-9 Clonoulty/Rossmore 2-6

Venue: Cahir, Father Sheehys 0-9 Fethard 2-13

“FBD Insurance” County Intermediate Football Championship “Group 4”,

Venue: TBC, Mullinahone W/O Kildangan –

Venue: O Sullivan Park Ballingarry, Drom-Inch 1-8 Grangemockler Ballyneale 1-13