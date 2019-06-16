Tipperary set for All Ireland Long Puck Final

A sizable Tipperary contingent traveled down to the Munster Long Puck competition in Kerry yesterday afternoon.

Recently crowned Tipp champions Pat Ryan and Darren Cuddihy represented the blue and gold on the course.

Midfielder for the Tipp U16 hurling team, Pat Ryan of Upperchurch Drombane won the Munster Under 16 Long Puck on a very testing course in Ballyheigue.

Toomevara senior hurling keeper Darren Cuddihy finished a very credible 5th in a very competitive Senior competition at the venue.

Pat Ryan will now go on to represent Tipperary and Munster in the upcoming All Ireland Final at U16 level.