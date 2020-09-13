Tipperary Senior Ladies Football Final to be contested by Aherlow and Cahir after wins today

Aherlow and Cahir are both through to the Senior County Final after thrilling semi-finals today.

In New Inn, Cahir clawed their way back after being 9 points down at one stage to defeat Brian Borus by 2 points with the final score, Cahir 2-17, Brian Borus 3-12.

In the other semi-final, Aherlow defeated Clonmel Commercials in Bansha.

They had a comfortable win there where the final score was Aherlow 2-12 to the Commercials’ 1-6.

The county final is down to be played on Sunday the 27th of September with a time and venue yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, today’s intermediate semi-final was won by Galtee Rovers, who defeated Boherlahan; 2-22 to 3-11.

And in the Senior B semi-final, it wasn’t to be for Moyle Rovers who lost out to in-form Fethard; 4-9 to 2-11.