Tipperary Senior Football team taking part in ‘shave or dye’ for charity

Members of the Tipperary senior football panel and backroom team will be doing a shave, dye or mo to raise money for local charities.

Each hour, over a 48 hour period this weekend, a player or backroom team member will be completing the challenge.

Tipp manager David Power spoke to Tipp FM about the fundraising initiative:

“We have a leadership group in the panel and we came up with this idea and, to be fair to the players, they’re pushing it.

“Basically, this coming weekend, every hour from Saturday morning at 9am, there’ll be either a picture or a video posted up on the different social media platforms – Tipperary GAA and the Friends of Tipperary Football – of a player doing either a shave, or a dye, or a mo.”

All funds raised will be divided equally between, South Tipperary General Hospital, North Tipperary Hospice and C-SAW (Community Suicide Awareness Workers).