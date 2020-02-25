Tipperary senior camogie players look ahead to Galway clash

Tipperary senior camogie joint captain Aoife McGrath says there’s great opposition for places in the squad.

The Premier County came through a tough physical battle with Dublin at the weekend winning by 14 points to 8.

McGrath says it’s great to see young players breaking into the team. She said the next game against Galway will be a tough battle, but they will work hard to put in a good game.

She added that new players are bringing energy into the team, so that they are competing for places on the panel, which is good for all of them.

