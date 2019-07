Tipperary secured a strong victory over Clare in Group 2 of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

A goal in either half from Éire Óg Annacarty star Eibhlís McDonald inspired the premier to a crucial eight-point win

It ended 2-12 to 1-07

Meawhile in the Intermediate clash in Rathdowney Tipp also secured victory with a 16 points to 1-11 win over Laois