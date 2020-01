There are four secondary school camogie finals on today.

In the Munster Senior A final, Ursuline Thurles play Ursuline Waterford in WIT Carrignore at 1.30pm.

In the Senior B final, St Mary’s Nenagh face St Mary’s Middleton in Kiladangan GAA at 11.30am, Presentation Thurles play Loreto Fermoy in the Ragg at 1pm in the Munster Junior C final, while in the Munster Junior D final, Colaiste Dun Iascaigh Cahir face Ballincollig CS at 12 noon in Mahon, Cork.