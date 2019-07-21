Tipperary sails into Olympic qualification

A Tipperary sailor has made the Gold fleet at Olympic qualification event in Japan.

Nenagh’s Aisling Keller and Aoife Hopkins from Dublin qualified for the Gold fleet final round at the Laser Radial World Championship in Japan today.

The event is a qualification regatta for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the women’s single-handed event sailed in the Laser Radial dinghy.

A total of ten nation places are available from the world championship for Tokyo with 14 countries in the Gold fleet all seeking one of the quota.

Aisling Keller is currently inside the qualification standings finishing 8th on day three and 29th overall.