Tipperary sailor named Sailor of the Month for November

Tipperary sailor Aisling Keller has been selected as the Sailor of the Month for November by Afloat.ie.

The Lough Derg Yacht Club member led the way for the Irish Olympic hopefuls, securing Ireland’s place in the Laser Radials.

She came seventh among Olympic potentials in the selection series at the Worlds in Sakaiminato in Japan.

While Ireland’s place has been secured, it has yet to be decided which sailor will be taking part.

There will be a tough selection process with three international regattas at the start of 2020.

It will be between four sailors – Aisling Keller, Aoife Hopkins, Eve McMahon and Annalise Murphy.